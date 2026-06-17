Sports News | FIFA World Cup: Martinez Focused on World Cup Glory as Portugal Prepare for DR Congo Test

Houston (Texas) [US], June 17 (ANI): Portugal coach Roberto Martinez brushed aside speculation over his future on the eve of his side's FIFA World Cup Group K opener against the Democratic Republic of Congo, insisting his full focus remains on leading Portugal's quest for global glory.

Martinez, whose contract runs until the end of the tournament, was asked whether this could be his final World Cup in charge of Portugal. The 52-year-old did not dismiss the possibility but suggested the discussion was nothing new.

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"This is not news, we have talked about this a lot in Portugal," Martinez said, according to Reuters. "The most important thing is to focus on winning the World Cup."

The former Belgium coach added that his priority was completing the project he began more than three years ago.

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Asked about his future following the tournament, Martinez acknowledged that his deal expires after the World Cup but said he was "focusing on finishing the work we have started three-and-a-half-years ago".

Portugal will be without key defender Ruben Dias for Wednesday's clash after the centre-back failed to recover from an injury sustained in a friendly against Nigeria.

"Medically, we need him to be at 100% for a World Cup match, and that is how we will proceed. It is about not taking risks at this stage of the tournament," Martinez said.

While Dias misses out, Portugal will be boosted by the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is appearing in a record sixth World Cup. Martinez praised the veteran forward's commitment and influence within the squad.

"He is a role model, he is an iconic player in global football for athletes, male and female, who love football. It is his sixth World Cup, but it feels like his first one when it comes to the intensity with which he works. He is essential, he is a striker who can open up spaces for others in the team," he said.

Despite Portugal entering the match as favourites, Martinez warned his players against underestimating Congo, citing their physicality and threat on the counter-attack.

"We need to match the emotions of Congo. If you win by one goal, it is just OK, if you draw, it is a catastrophe, and if you lose it is the end of the world," said Martinez.

"Cape Verde have shown there are no easy games in this World Cup," he added, referencing the tournament debutants' goalless draw against Spain earlier this week.

Portugal captain Bruno Fernandes also revealed that the squad would carry the memory of former teammate Diogo Jota into the tournament. Jota, who died in a car accident last year, was expected to play a significant role for Portugal at the World Cup.

"Everyone has spoken about him," Fernandes said. "He was a great teammate, very down to earth, very passionate about what he could do for our country and football as a whole.

"For us, he is still part of our group," he concluded.

Portugal open their World Cup campaign against Congo in Houston on Wednesday, hoping to begin their pursuit of a first world title with a winning start. (ANI)

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