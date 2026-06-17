Sports News | FIFA World Cup: Messi, Mbappe in History Books, 'debutant' Haaland Strikes

Kansas City (Missouri) [US], June 17 (ANI): Lionel Messi produced a vintage performance to write another chapter in football history, while Kylian Mbappe shattered a long-standing French record and Erling Haaland marked his long-awaited FIFA World Cup debut with a brace as the sport's biggest stars lit up their respective opening days of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The trio combined for seven goals on a memorable day of action, with Messi stealing the spotlight through a stunning hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria, Mbappe inspiring France to a 3-1 victory against Senegal, and Haaland powering Norway to a commanding 4-1 triumph over Iraq, according to FIFA.

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At Kansas City Stadium, Messi once again showed why he remains one of football's defining figures. Making a record sixth FIFA World Cup finals appearance, the 38-year-old delivered his first World Cup hat-trick and moved level with German great Miroslav Klose as the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 16 goals.

The Argentine captain had already entered the record books before kick-off as the first player to appear in six World Cups. He then enhanced that legacy with a masterclass that ensured there would be no repeat of Argentina's shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia at Qatar 2022.

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Messi opened the scoring with a trademark long-range strike before pouncing on a rebound for his second. He completed the treble with a precise left-footed finish from outside the box, leaving the Kansas City crowd on its feet and moving alongside Klose atop the World Cup scoring charts.

The hat-trick also saw Messi surpass legends, including Gerd Muller and Brazil's Ronaldo, on the all-time World Cup scoring list. It came exactly 20 years after his first World Cup goal, scored against Serbia and Montenegro at Germany 2006.

Earlier in the day, Mbappe had made history of his own during France's 3-1 win over Senegal.

After a scoreless first half, France found their rhythm through Bradley Barcola and Mbappe. The Real Madrid forward struck twice to take his international tally to 58 goals, moving past Olivier Giroud and becoming France's outright all-time leading scorer.

Mbappe's double also carried him to 14 World Cup goals, placing him among the competition's greatest scorers and reinforcing his credentials as one of the favourites for the Golden Boot.

Barcola's goal was another landmark moment for Les Bleus. At 23 years and 287 days, he became the youngest French player to score on his FIFA World Cup debut since Thierry Henry, who achieved the feat at 20 years and 299 days during the 1998 tournament.

Senegal briefly threatened a comeback with a late goal deep into stoppage time, reducing the deficit to 2-1, but Mbappe had the final say as France opened their campaign with three points.

If Mbappe dazzled, Haaland was equally effective in his own trademark fashion.

Norway's first World Cup appearance since 1998 brought enormous anticipation around their prolific striker, and he wasted little time in making an impact against Iraq.

Haaland scored twice in a 4-1 victory, netting Norway's opening goal with a close-range finish before forcing an error from goalkeeper Jalal Hassan that resulted in his second. The Manchester City star came close to becoming the tournament's first hat-trick scorer but was denied late in the second half.

The brace continued Haaland's remarkable scoring record for Norway, taking him to 57 international goals in just 51 appearances.

Iraq created several chances and threatened to level the contest at 2-2, but Norway punished their missed opportunities. Substitute defender Leo Ostigard added a third before an Aymen Hussein own goal deep into stoppage time completed the emphatic scoreline.

With Messi, Mbappe and Haaland all beginning their campaigns in explosive fashion, the race for the Golden Boot is already taking shape. Yet on a day dominated by football's biggest names, it was Messi who once again reminded the world why he remains the benchmark.

The Argentine icon arrived at the tournament with every major honour already secured. He left his opening match having broken another record, matched another legend and delivered a performance that suggested there may still be more history to come.

June 16, 2026, officially became the highest attended day in the history of the FIFA World Cup. According to an official post by FIFA on X, 281,223 people attended the matches on June 16. (ANI)

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