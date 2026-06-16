Sports News | FIFA World Cup Sees Four Draws in a Day for 1st Time in 68 Years

Los Angeles [US], June 16 (ANI): There were four draws on a single day at the World Cup for the first time since June 15, (US local time) 1958, exactly 68 years ago, when eight matches were played, as per the Athletic.

In the first fixture of the day, Debutants Cape Verde produced one of the biggest upsets of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, keeping a star-studded world number two-ranked Spain, who are also the current European Champions, restricted to a goalless draw in a sensational defensive masterclass at Atlanta on Monday.

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In the second fixture of the day, Egypt were denied their first-ever FIFA World Cup win despite a quick strike from Emam Ashour as Romelu Lukaku forced an own goal equaliser within the first minute of coming on the pitch, with Belgium playing a 1-1 draw at Seattle on Tuesday.

In the third fixture of the day, an 80th-minute equaliser from Maximiliano Araujo helped Uruguay play a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia in their FIFA World Cup opening clash at Miami on Tuesday. With this draw, Spain, Cape Verde, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, all the teams in the group H are all level at one point each.

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In the last fixture of the day, Iran secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their opening World Cup match on Tuesday, in a thrilling contest played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Iran will return to Los Angeles to face Belgium, while New Zealand take on Egypt in Vancouver in the next Group G matches on Sunday.

New Zealand, making their third appearance at the finals, remain without a win at a World Cup after seven matches. Iran is looking to reach the knockout round for the first time. (ANI)

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