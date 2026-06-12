Sports News | FIFA World Cup: Severe Weather Forces Toronto Fan Festival Evacuation Ahead of Canada's Opener

Toronto [Canada], June 12 (ANI): Severe weather concerns disrupted FIFA World Cup festivities in Toronto on Thursday after organisers evacuated and cancelled activities at the city's Fan Festival due to the risk of lightning, just a day before Canada began their campaign at the tournament.

The organisers announced the decision on social media, stating that the festival was being evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" because of the threat posed by approaching thunderstorms.

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According to Reuters, the disruption came while fans had gathered to watch the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Mexico and South Africa on giant screens at the fan zone. Mexico went on to register a 2-0 victory in the tournament curtain-raiser.

The incident is the latest weather-related concern to emerge during the expanded 48-team World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico.

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Sports scientists and meteorologists have previously warned of potential challenges posed by summer weather conditions across North America, including above-average temperatures and an increased likelihood of severe thunderstorms fuelled by moisture moving north from the Gulf of Mexico.

The cancellation also reignited debate among supporters regarding Toronto's preparations for the tournament. The city had earlier faced criticism over plans not to provide free access to the Fan Festival.

Officials later reversed the decision and released a limited number of complimentary tickets in May, which were claimed within hours.

Despite Thursday's disruption, the FIFA Fan Festival Toronto is scheduled to continue until July 19, offering live match screenings, entertainment and food-related activities throughout the competition.

Toronto is one of 16 host cities for the World Cup and is set to stage six matches during the tournament. The city's first game will see hosts Canada take on Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday (Local Time).

The 2026 FIFA World Cup features a record 104 matches and began on June 11 at Mexico City Stadium, where El Tri defeated Bafana Bafana 2-0. The tournament will conclude with the final at New Jersey Stadium on July 19. (ANI)

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