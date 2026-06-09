Sports News | FIFA World Cup: Somali Referee Denied Entry into US over 'vetting Concerns'

Miami (Florida) [US], June 9 (ANI): A Somali referee selected for the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been denied entry into the United States due to "vetting concerns", according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), reported ABC News.

The referee arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul on Saturday and was subjected to further screening by immigration authorities.

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The official was later identified by FIFA as Omar Abdulkadir Artan, the only Somali referee selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement issued on Monday, a CBP spokesperson said the referee "underwent additional inspection, a routine part of CBP's inspection process when officers need to verify information or determine admissibility."

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The spokesperson added that the referee was "determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry," without providing further details.

According to ABC News, the development comes amid travel restrictions imposed by the Trump administration, with Somalia among the countries included in the travel ban.

FIFA confirmed Artan's identity and said it had been informed that his immigration status would remain unchanged.

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr. Artan's status will not be changed at present," FIFA said in a statement.

"In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country," it added.

FIFA had previously announced the appointment of 52 referees and 88 assistant referees for the World Cup 2026.

CBP stressed that all travellers entering the United States, including athletes, coaches and support staff, are subject to inspection and vetting procedures.

"Admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using law enforcement, national security, and immigration information available at the time of inspection," the spokesperson said.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to begin on Thursday and is being jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. (ANI)

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