Sports News | FIFA World Cup: Visa Hurdle Cleared as Vozinha's Mother Set to Attend Cape Verde's Next Match

Miami (Florida) [US], June 17 (ANI): Cape Verde goalkeeper Josimar 'Vozinha' Dias is set for an emotional reunion with his mother after United States authorities expedited arrangements to allow her to attend the nation's next FIFA World Cup 2026 match, following widespread attention generated by the veteran goalkeeper's heartfelt comments after his side's historic draw against Spain.

The development was announced by US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who said efforts involving the US State Department, the government of Cape Verde, and FIFA had ensured that Vozinha's mother would be able to travel to the United States in time for Cape Verde's Group A clash against Uruguay on Sunday.

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Sharing the news on X, Jeffries wrote, "Star Cape Verdean goalkeeper Vozinha and his mother will be reunited in Miami in time for the match on Sunday. Thank you to Secretary Rubio, US State Department officials, the government of Cabo Verde and FIFA for working together to make this happen."

Jeffries also released a statement explaining the steps taken to resolve the issue after learning that Vozinha's mother had been unable to attend Cape Verde's World Cup debut because of visa complications.

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"On the strength of an epic performance on Monday by its goalkeeper, Josimar 'Vozinha' Dias, the Cabo Verde national football team shocked and inspired the world by holding Spain to a draw during their World Cup debut. Cape Verdeans in America and throughout the diaspora have been celebrating the underdog grit and resilience of the Blue Sharks, joined by soccer fans from nations throughout the globe. That joy was tempered a bit when Vozinha tearfully revealed that his own mother was unable to watch her son's iconic performance in person due to visa complications. No mother should miss the chance to see her child make history," the statement said.

"Upon learning of this development, I spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and asked the State Department to do everything in their power to ensure that his mother can attend Cabo Verde's next match. It is a privilege to announce that Vozinha's mom will be able to secure a visa in time to attend their game this Sunday against Uruguay. All fees have been waived consistent with official policy. Travel arrangements are now being made for mother and son to reunite in Miami," the statement added.

"I thank Secretary Rubio, US State Department officials, the government of Cabo Verde and FIFA for working together to make this possible," the statement concluded.

The announcement comes two days after Vozinha emerged as the hero of Cape Verde's remarkable 0-0 draw against Spain in Atlanta, one of the biggest surprises of the opening round of the tournament.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper produced a series of outstanding saves as World Cup debutants Cape Verde frustrated the reigning European champions. Spain registered 27 shots without finding the net -- equalling their highest shot tally in a World Cup match without scoring.

Vozinha made seven saves and was named Player of the Match after denying efforts from Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Mikel Merino and Marc Cucurella to secure a famous point for the island nation.

After the match, the goalkeeper became emotional while discussing the absence of family members from the stands.

"I cried after the game because I grew up with my grandparents when I was a kid, and they could not be there. They passed away a few years ago. My mum could not be here either due to a visa issue and the money we had to pay for it. We did not manage to do this in time," Vozinha said.

He also thanked supporters back home following one of the most memorable results in Cape Verdean football history.

"This is a message of thank you to everybody in Cape Verde. We are very happy after this; this group of players have worked a lot to live this moment. It's a day to be proud and satisfied," he added.

Cape Verde, one of the smallest nations ever to compete at a FIFA World Cup, will now look to build on their dream start when they face Uruguay in a Group H fixture, with Vozinha expected to have his mother in the crowd as the Blue Sharks continue their historic campaign. (ANI)

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