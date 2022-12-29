New Delhi[India], December 29 (ANI): The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body for the Olympic sport of Shooting in India, has released the final list of Group A shooters, for the upcoming national selection trials (ST 1 & 2).

The Group A ST 1&2 for Olympic Rifle and Pistol events are scheduled here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) in the national capital from January 8-14, 2023 and assume significance from the point of view of selection for the national squad as well as for the upcoming international competitions in a packed pre-Olympic year calendar.

According to NRAI's Selection Criteria (Rifle and Pistol) 2023, only Group A classified shooters will be eligible for selection to the national squad and for international competitions.

Sharing his views on the development, K Sultan Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, said, "We are all geared up to start our preparations early in the new year with the trials. It is going to be a year of continuous national and international competitions and we also host a home World Cup stage this year. These are the top shooters we have in Rifle and Pistol and it will be important for them to get into competition mode early in a pre-Olympic and Asian Games year. The trials we hope will serve exactly that purpose apart from throwing up the names who will take up India's responsibilities on the international stage, in the beginning of the year."

The trials will be for Olympic events only and will be held according to International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) rules and regulations. (ANI)

