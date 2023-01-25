Hydearbad, Jan 25 (PTI) Young skipper Yash Dhull finally found some form going his way as Delhi reached 223 for five after bowling out Hyderabad for 355 in their Ranji Trophy Group B match here on Wednesday.

Back to opening the innings after missing his team's historic win over traditional rivals Mumbai in the previous round, Dhull made 72 runs off 74 balls on the second day of the elite group game as Delhi scored at over four runs an over.

IPL star Ayush Badoni was batting on an 85-ball 78 when the stumps were drawn for the day.

It is some sort of redemption for the 20-year-old Dhull, whose nightmarish Ranji season got worse after the "sick" Delhi captain was ruled out of their clash against Mumbai last week.

Dhull's debut season though was a successful one as he has scored 820 runs, including four hundreds, at an average of 74.54.

Thanks to consistency, Dhull was this season named skipper of the Delhi Ranji team, which also included 100-Test veteran Ishant Sharma and IPL star Nitish Rana, less than a year after he captained India Under-19 to a World Cup title triumph.

Resuming the day on 247 for four, Hyderabad were helped by Rohit Rayudu's fine knock of 153. Rayudu was batting on 90 overnight.

Seamers Harshit Rana and Divij Mehra picked up two wickets apiece for Delhi while Pranshu Vijayran and Hrithik Shokeen bagged two each.

At stumps, Delhi trailed the hosts by 132 runs.

Brief scores:

In Hyderabad:

Hyderabad 1st innings 355 all out in 124 overs (Rohit Rayudu 153, Chandan Sahani 67; Divij Mehra 3/45, Harshit Rana 3/63)

Delhi 1st innings 223/5 in 50 overs (Yash Dhull 72, Ayush Badoni 78 batting).

In Mumbai:

Maharashtra 1st innings 384 all out in 115 overs (Kedar Jadhav 128, Ashay Palkar 66, Saurabh Nawale 58; Mohit Avasthi 5/89, Shams Mulani 3/118)

Mumbai 1st innings 187/5 in 56.4 overs (Prasad Pawar 99 batting).

In Chennai:

Tamil Nadu 324 all out in 142.4 overs (Baba Indrajith 66, Vijay Shankar 53, M Shahrukh Khan 50; Yuvrajsinh Dodiya 4/72, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/95).

Saurashtra 1st innings 92/3 in 35 overs

In Vizianagaram:

Assam 113 and 62/5 in 23 overs (Lalith Mohan 2/13)

Andhra 1st innings 361 all out in 112 overs (Karan Shinde not out 90, Hanuma Vihari 80, Abhishek Reddy 75; Swarupam Purkayastha 4/48).

