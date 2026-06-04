Sports News | Flavio Cobolli Storms into French Open Semi-finals After Cruising Past Auger-Aliassime

Paris [France], June 4 (ANI): Flavio Cobolli broke new ground in Paris on Wednesday night, reaching his maiden Grand Slam semi-final at Roland Garros.

The 24-year-old Italian produced a strong performance under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier to defeat fourth-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 and book his place in the last four.

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The top half of the men's draw has become wide open since last Thursday, when top seed and last year's finalist Jannik Sinner was stunned in the second round by Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Cobolli has been among those keen to capitalise on the opportunity, and the world No. 14 did so again in Paris to reach the last four.

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After not dropping a set in his first three matches, Cobolli showed some nerves in his fourth-round win over Zachary Svajda, eventually prevailing in a fourth-set tie-break.

The three-time ATP Tour title winner looked more assured in his three-hour, 23-minute victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime. With his quarter-final victory, Flavio Cobolli has guaranteed a historic all-Italian men's Grand Slam semi-final, ensuring at least one Italian will feature in Sunday's final.

The last Italian man to win Roland Garros was Adriano Panatta in 1976. Just two wins from winning his maiden major title, Cobolli will play his countryman Matteo Arnaldi in the semi-finals.

"I think we played two different matches today. The first set was incredibly windy and tough to play. I went to the toilet to think a bit and change something. This is the best court I have played on in my life because I can bring my best tennis. I said to myself to fight as I felt this would be the chance of my life, and I have to give everything in my matches, and today I did it," Cobolli said as per the ATP Tour website. (ANI)

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