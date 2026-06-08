Sports News | Florentino Perez Secures New 4-year Term as Real Madrid President After Rare Electoral Challenge

Madrid [Spain], June 8 (ANI): Florentino Perez has secured another four-year term as president of Real Madrid after overcoming the club's first serious electoral challenge in nearly two decades, with members backing the veteran administrator despite growing debate over the club's future direction, reported Reuters.

The 79-year-old construction magnate won 65 per cent of the vote in elections held at Real Madrid's Valdebebas training complex on Sunday, defeating businessman Enrique Riquelme, who secured 35 per cent support from club members.

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A total of 33,555 members cast their ballots in the election, the first formal presidential vote at the Spanish giants since 2006. Perez, who first became president in 2000 and has largely run unopposed in recent years, will now continue in the role until 2030.

Riquelme, whose campaign focused on greater member involvement and opposition to proposals that could open the club to outside investment, accepted the result shortly before the official count was announced.

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"I would like to congratulate Florentino Perez's campaign on its victory. Real Madrid will not go another 20 years without an election," Riquelme told reporters, as per Reuters.

Perez called the election despite having two years remaining on his mandate, following a second consecutive season without major trophies and with rivals Barcelona retaining the LaLiga title.

Addressing supporters after the victory, Perez hailed the outcome as a strong endorsement of his leadership.

"This has been a great day for Real Madrid. We have won across the board, that is to say, across all age groups. And we have achieved the second-best result in the history of Real Madrid elections," Perez said.

He also described the election as an important moment for the club, saying Real Madrid had "set an example to the world of transparency and harmony".

The campaign was marked by ambitious sporting promises from both candidates. Perez pledged to appoint Benfica manager Jose Mourinho and announced plans to invest 150 million euros in a marquee signing, with details expected to be revealed shortly. He also identified defenders Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries as priority transfer targets.

Benfica confirmed interest in Mourinho through a filing to Portugal's market regulator, noting that any move would require compensation to terminate the coach's contract.

Riquelme sought to galvanise support with proposals to sign Manchester City stars Erling Haaland and Rodri, while outlining plans to transform Valdebebas into a broader social and entertainment complex featuring a hotel, swimming pools, a gym and a 15,000-seat indoor arena.

A major point of contention during the campaign was Perez's proposal to create a subsidiary structure that could allow external investors to acquire a stake of around five per cent in the club. Riquelme strongly opposed the idea, arguing it risked undermining Real Madrid's traditional member-owned model.

Perez has repeatedly insisted that the club's ownership structure would remain unchanged and that members would continue to retain control over key decisions. Any modification to the club's statutes would require approval at an extraordinary general meeting.

Real Madrid remains one of the most valuable sports organisations in the world, reporting revenue of 1.19 billion euros during the 2024-25 season. Forbes recently valued the club at $6.75 billion, the highest figure in global football. (ANI)

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