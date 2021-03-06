Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 6 (ANI): England might have lost the Test series but skipper Joe Root feels the tour of India is a building block for the visitors which has made them equipped to face similar extreme conditions in the future.

India defeated England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test to win the series 3-1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

After the defeat Root listed out positives which England can take with them from the four-match Test series. The English skipper praised wicket-keeper batsman Ben Foakes who has displayed some sensational glovework behind the stumps.

Ahead of the series, former England wicket-keeper Matt Prior had said that playing Test cricket in India can be mentally draining for wicket-keepers, but Foakes looked a class apart during the tour.

"I think Ben's keeping in this Test series has been excellent. I think he is arguably the best keeper in the world. His glovework is wonderful, he is a fine player. Having said that, Jos (Buttler) is a great experienced player he has done extremely well in the last year for us. It's great to have a competition in place it makes you a better team," said Root while replying to a query from ANI.

Root also praised Jack Leach who spearheaded England's spin attack and was the visitors' most successful bowler on the tour.

"And talking about the spinners, I think Jack has been brilliant. He has certainly got better and better as the tour progressed and has been a useful and attacking option for us," Root said.

"We had eight to nine weeks of bowling spin and a lot of it and I think that's a positive for us. Actually for guys in the reserves as well to get a chance to come out here and get the volume of work. In the long run, can pay huge dividends for England," he added.

England twice crossed the 200-run mark in the four-match Test series. First in the opening Test and second in the first innings of the final game. Root feels England has to accept they weren't good with the bat and only then the visitors will be able to improve themselves.

"I think the guys have to embrace what has happened. There are areas where we can get better. To say the 'ball is spinning and skidding on in the extreme conditions, it's impossible to bat' that's the wrong attitude. We should say you know there are areas we can get better at. Yes, there are world-class spinners but we can be better," the English skipper said.

"I am gonna make sure, that if I find myself in a similar situation down the line, we are equipped to deal with that. When we come home and play in our home conditions we are completely different side," he signed off. (ANI)

