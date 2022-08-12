New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Football Delhi on Friday announced partnership with the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) for this season's Women's League.

PSPB will serve as an associate partner for the upcoming season (Women's Premier League and Women's Championship Divisions) which is slated to begin from next week.

Also Read | Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri Agree Personal Terms With PSG's Leandro Paredes.

The Women's Premier League, to be played in a double round robin format from August 18, will comprise nine teams and have 72 matches.

The Women's Championship, on the other hand, will start from August 25 and will feature a total of 15 teams.

Also Read | Canadian Open 2022: Coco Gauff Fights Her Way Into Quarterfinal, Iga Swiatek Loses to Beatriz Haddad Maia.

”PSPB has done exceptional work in promoting sports in India and it is very encouraging for all of us in Delhi that PSPB is coming forward to support our women's league as this partnership would immensely help us further grow women's football in Delhi and engage more girls into football," Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran said in a release.

"Women's league in Delhi is growing strength to strength in each season and PSPB must be complimented for deciding to support women's football in Delhi," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)