Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Having made a strong dent with bat in the Indian Premier League, the hard-hitting Ashutosh Sharma on Thursday expressed confidence in his skills to excel in the top order with a new team ahead of the mega auction.

The 26-year-old Sharma's heroics with the bat were among a few bright spots for Punjab Kings who endured another forgettable campaign last season as their specialist batters failed to impress.

The right-handed Sharma, who dazzled in the lower order by striking at 167.25, says he is ready to shine at the top of the order too.

"My thinking is that wherever team needs me, I can bat. I have batted at all numbers in domestic cricket. I have never made a mindset that I have to bat down the order only," Sharma told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"I can bat anywhere. It's just that I have to do my job well and I have to make the team win."

Sharma said he learned the art of finishing games, irrespective of batting first or second, in the IPL.

"I used to bat at those numbers in batting order in domestic cricket as well, but I understood how to finish games only in the IPL," he said.

"I was encountering different situations. I learned how to play when I was in early or how to adjust when not many overs were left. The experience helped me understand the job of finishing."

"I also learned about keeping a positive mindset and self-belief in those situations and also remaining calm," Sharma added.

Sharma credited former India opener and Punjab Kings' skipper Shikhar Dhawan for his rise.

"I met Shikhar bhai during my first IPL camp. He told me a lot of things about the importance of mindset, self-belief and after that I spoke regularly with him and learned a lot," Sharma said.

"He told me that IPL was no different, that it was the same game of cricket which we play in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Ranji Trophy."

"There is no change in it. It's the same cricket. He told me to only think about good things, that I am making the team win and finish the match," he added.

Sharma, who is now in the large auction pool, is excited as to what the future holds.

"I am excited because the last year went well. I don't know what will happen. But whatever happens, it will be good," he said.

Sharma's moment under the sun arrived when he struck a 28-ball 61 with seven sixes and two fours to reignite PBKS' hopes against Mumbai Indians, with his side struggling at 77 for six at one stage at Mullanpur.

The highlight of his knock was a six over deep square leg off Jasprit Bumrah, anticipating a yorker early to get into the right position for perfect execution.

"Before the IPL, I used to practice with my coach (and former India player) Amay Khurasiya. My practice with him would get as hard as it can get, which is why I was so confident about my ability," Sharma said.

"He had prepared me well for the IPL. Even now, he makes me practice. I have increased my skill and I am bowling (regularly) in the Ranji Trophy as a third or the fourth medium pacer. My coach tells me to prepare hard so that it doesn't get hard for me in the match," he said.

Sharma had move out of his hometown Ratlam to hone his skills in Indore and eventually he got into the Madhya Pradesh team. But he credits his current team Railways for giving him opportunities to play.

"Yes, definitely I have been able to do all that," he replied when asked if the stint with Railways has given him a chance to achieve his goals.

"I had to change the team because I would not get to play matches there (with MP). Railways gave me chance to play with both white and the red balls so, it was very good for me to move there... it changed my life," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)