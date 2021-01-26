Manchester [UK], January 26 (ANI): Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has accepted that he is a bad loser and as a result, he will not rest until the Red Devils win every title possible.

Manchester United is currently placed at the top of Premier League 2020-21 standings and the side can very well go own to win the FA Cup and Europa League. However, the side has already been knocked out from the Champions League.

"I came to the club because I knew it is one that wants to win everything -- and my mentality and my way to be in my life and football is about winning. So you have to be confident. You have to trust your team-mates, you have to trust yourself, and you have to believe. And I will believe until it's not possible anymore, you know? Like when I see someone get the trophy before me then I will (have) lost my belief," Goal.com quoted Fernandes as saying.

"I always was like this. I don't like to lose, so I think maybe the mentality is more like I don't like to lose. For me, losing is not normal so my mentality comes from that. Whatever it is, when I was playing with my friends, my brother, with my neighbours, I never wanted to lose. I want to win every time, this mentality will be with me for the rest of my life," he added.

On Sunday, Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup after defeating Liverpool 3-2 in the fourth round at Old Trafford.

United currently has 40 points from 19 matches in the Premier League 2020-21 season and the side has two-point lead over the second-placed Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will next take on Sheffield United on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)