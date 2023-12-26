New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The recent shift in the Pakistan team's management has seen yet another change as former all-rounder Yasir Arafat is joining as high-performance coach, replacing Simon Helmot according to ESPNcricinfo.

The report said that appointing Arafat was a relatively late decision by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He will directly travel to New Zealand with Pakistan's T20I specialists. It was also revealed that Arafat has been given assignment for one series (New Zealand tour) with the national team.

Helmot was named as part of the coaching staff for the ongoing Australia series, but a PCB source told ESPNcricinfo that he has personal commitments.

Arafat's arrival continues to showcase the trend that has been going on in the Pakistan camp. Former captain and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been appointed as the director of the Pakistan men's cricket team.

Hafeez was recently part of the PCB Cricket Technical Committee. The former all-rounder was part of the Pakistan men's team which won the ICC Champions Trophy in England in 2017. He had taken over the post from Mickey Arthur, who also served Pakistan as head coach.

Babar Azam had announced his decision to step down as Pakistan captain from all formats of the game after his side's debacle in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.Morne Morkel also resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men's team. The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year. (ANI)

