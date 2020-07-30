Brisbane [Australia], July 30 (ANI): Former Queensland and Brisbane Heat pace bowler Alister McDermott on Thursday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The pacer saw his career curtailed due to a persistent back problem and as a result, the pacer has now finally called time on his career.

"From a young age, I gave my full commitment to fulfilling my dream, looking to improve my fitness, strength, and skill level. Even though I did not have the extended career I had dreamed of as a kid due to injuries, form and self-confidence, I have had some amazing memories that I can be proud of, and was fortunate to play with some absolute legends of the game," McDermott said in an official statement.

The 29-year-old will continue as Wynnum-Manly club coach in the Bulls Masters Premier Cricket competition.

"Nothing beats being able to help and watch the development of a player, learning new skills, and see their pure enjoyment in playing the game. This is what drives me to be a better coach every day," McDermott said.

McDermott had made his debut for Queensland as a 17-year-old in the Big Bash T20 competition and went onto play 20 first-class games and 27 one day matches. He was a BBL player for the Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder teams.

He won ODI (2012-13) and Sheffield Shield (2011-12) titles with Queensland and was a member of the Heat's BBL|02 championship team, taking 2-21 including the key scalp of Mike Hussey in the Final win over the Perth Scorchers in Perth.

He took 69 first-class wickets at 25.92 for the Bulls, with the best haul of 7-24 in an innings. In one-day cricket, his best return was 5-64 for Queensland as part of 40 wickets at 27.50.

Among his career-high points were Australia 'A' selection in first class and one day cricket, and touring the United Arab Emirates as part of the Australian squad for T20 and ODI games against Pakistan in 2012. (ANI)

