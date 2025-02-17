Dubai, Feb 17 (AP) Two-time former champion Elina Svitolina routed last year's runner-up Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the Dubai Championships.

Kalinskaya came through qualifying and beat three top-10 players in a row — including a stunning upset win against No. 1 Iga Swiatek — to reach last year's final.

But this time the Russian No. 15 seed's tournament lasted a little more than one hour against Svitolina. The 30-year-old Ukrainian won 75% of points on her first serve and clinically converted six of her seven break points.

Svitolina won the WTA 1000 tournament in 2017 — the year she reached a career-best ranking of third — and in 2018.

She will face either Rebecca Sramkova or Clara Tauson in the second round.

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu ended a four-match losing streak by beating Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-2. The British player faces 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova in the second round. (AP)

