New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The illustrious former goalkeeper of the Indian men's hockey team, Bharat Chetri, has lent his support and commendation to Hockey India's latest initiatives aimed at fostering grassroots talent and uplifting women's hockey in the nation. Chetri spoke fervently about the impact these initiatives could have on the sport in India.

Hockey India's recent endeavours include a pioneering programme targeted at nurturing young drag-flickers and goalkeepers across India. This strategic investment underscores the national sports federation's commitment to identifying and refining promising talent at the grassroots level.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Former goalkeepers and drag-flickers, including Chetri himself, have been enlisted to lead intensive 3-day training sessions at premier national academies nationwide. These sessions aim to identify and hone the skills of young athletes aspiring to excel in these pivotal positions.

Chetri expressed his enthusiasm for the programme, and said, as quoted from Hockey India, "Investing in grassroots development is paramount for the future of Indian hockey. By focusing on specialised training for goalkeepers and drag-flickers, Hockey India is laying a solid foundation for the emergence of world-class talent in these critical roles. I am honoured to be a part of this initiative and am confident that it will yield remarkable results for the sport."

Also Read | DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 35 in New Delhi.

The assembled pool of trainers comprises esteemed former India goalkeepers Adrian D'Souza, Yogita Bali, Helen Mary, Dipika Murty, Akash Chikte, and PT Rao, along with eminent former India drag-flickers Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurjinder Singh, VR Raghunath, and Jaspreet Kaur. Following their intensive training, these seasoned trainers have been strategically deployed to premier national academies across India, ensuring the dissemination of expertise and knowledge to aspiring young athletes nationwide.

In addition to the grassroots development programme, Hockey India recently unveiled the ground-breaking National Women's Hockey League 2024-2025, marking a significant milestone for women's hockey in the country.

The National Women's Hockey League represents the first domestic women's league of its kind in India, providing a platform for emerging athletes and elevating the stature of women's hockey in the nation. Teams participating in the maiden edition of the league include Hockey Haryana, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Mizoram, Manipur Hockey, and the Hockey Association of Odisha.

Chetri hailed the league as a significant boost for women's hockey and said, "The National Women's Hockey League signifies a pivotal moment for the sport in India. By providing such a big competitive platform at the domestic level for women athletes, Hockey India is empowering the next generation of hockey stars and fostering a culture of excellence. I am thrilled to witness this historic moment and am confident that the league will inspire countless young girls to pursue their dreams in hockey."

Notably, the National Women's Hockey League is structured into two phases and the inaugural phase of the tournament is scheduled to take place in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from April 30 to May 9, at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)