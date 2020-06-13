Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sports News | Former Pak Cricketer Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Covid-19

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 02:47 PM IST
Sports News | Former Pak Cricketer Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Covid-19

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Saturday announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 40-year-old said he was feeling unwell since Thursday and asked for blessings and prayers for his speedy recovery.

Taking to Twitter Afridi wrote, "I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome."

After Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz, Afridi is the third Pakistani cricketer to have contracted the virus.

Nicknamed 'Lala', Afridi has represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is.

His charitable foundation has been working towards fighting the Covid pandemic in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Afridi lives in Karachi, one of the worst-hit by Covid in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

