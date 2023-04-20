Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has praised BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for announcing a substantial increase in the prize money for domestic competitions.

As per the recent announcement, the winners of the Ranji Trophy, India's premier first-class cricket tournament, will receive prize money of Rs 5 crores (approx. USD 670,000). Kaneria took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the move and added that other cricket boards from across the world should learn from the BCCI.

Danish tweeted, "Jai Shree Ram Want to congratulate BCCI in increasing the prize money of all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments that shows the Board knows the important of Domestic cricket and owns their male & female cricketers and make all efforts to protect them. Other Boards need to learn."

https://twitter.com/DanishKaneria61/status/1648067488372989955 Jay Shah's move to increase the prize money for domestic competitions should be seen as a benchmark for other cricket boards to follow. By providing substantial rewards for the winners of the Ranji Trophy, the BCCI is motivating young cricketers to participate in domestic competitions and pursue their dreams of representing the country at the highest level. This move also ensures that the future of these players is secure and taken care of. With other cricket boards following the BCCI's lead and offering lucrative rewards for domestic competitions, we can create a sustainable ecosystem for cricket where young players are encouraged to pursue their passion and make a career out of it. Ultimately, this will benefit the sport by creating a pool of talented players who can represent their respective countries at the highest level.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced the increment in prize money for all BCCI domestic tournaments.

"I'm pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all BCCI Domestic Tournaments. We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket - which is the backbone of Indian Cricket," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

The Ranji Trophy-winning team will now receive an additional 3 crore, bringing its total to INR 5 crores. The runner-up and losing semifinalist will each receive INR 3 crores (up from 1 crore previously) and INR 1 crore (+50 lakh).

The Irani Cup winners will receive INR 50 lakhs, double their previous award, and the runners-up will receive INR 25 lakhs. The winners of the Duleep Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy will receive INR 1 crore each, while the runners-up will receive INR 50 lakhs each.

The one-day trophy winners in the premier Women's tournaments will now receive INR 50 lakhs instead of INR 6 lakhs previously, and the runners-up will receive INR 25 lakhs.

The Senior Women's T20 Trophy winner will receive INR 40 lakhs instead of INR 5 lakhs, and the runners-up will receive INR 20 lakhs.Earlier in the week, BCCI announced the schedule of India's domestic season 2023-24. The season will see a total of 1,846 matches being played between the last week of June 2023 and March 2024, as per a statement from the board.

The full-fledged domestic season will kickstart with the Duleep Trophy. The coveted tournament will be played from June 28, 2023 to July 16, 2023. It will be followed by the Prof Deodhar Trophy - to be played from July 24, 2023 to August 3, 2023. Both these tournaments will be played across six zones - Central, South, North, East, West and North-East.

The Irani Cup which will see Saurashtra taking on the Rest of India side will commence on October 1, 2023.

The three multi-day tournaments will be followed by Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. While the former will begin from October 16, 2023 and run until November 6, 2023, the latter will be played in the period of November 23, 2023 to December 15, 2023.

Both the white-ball tournaments will witness 38 teams, divided into two groups of seven teams and three groups of eight teams.

One of the premier domestic cricket tournaments in the world of cricket - the Ranji Trophy - will kick off from January 5, 2024 and go on till March 14, 2024. The 38 teams will be split into five groups, where four Elite Groups will have 8 teams each and Plate Group will comprise 6 teams. The teams in the Elite Group will play 7 league-stage matches each and two teams from each group will make it to the Quarterfinals. The six teams in Plate Group will play five league-stage matches each, with the top four making it to the semi-finals.

The women's domestic cricket season will begin with the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, which will be played from October 19, 2023 to November 9, 2023. It will be followed by the Senior Women's Inter Zonal Trophy - to be played from November 24, 2023 to December 04, 2023.

The 2024 season will begin with the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy, which will commence on January 4, 2024 and the final of the same will be played on January 26, 2024. (ANI)

