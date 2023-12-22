Montevideo [Uruguay], December 21 (ANI): Former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Argentina star Ezequiel Lavezzi was rushed to the hospital in Uruguay following an alleged stabbing at home, reported GOAL.com.

On Wednesday, the former winger was taken to the Sanatorio Cantegrill after a possible stabbing. He suffered a punctured abdomen and fractured collarbone, as per Clarin, an Argentina newspaper. However, according to TyC Sports, the family has dismissed such talks and instead insisted that he fell from a ladder while changing a lightbulb, as per GOAL.com.

A statement from the police read as quoted by Goal.com: "On December 20 next time at 05:00 a police mobile arrives at Arenas de Jose Ignacio, Secc Jurisdiction where they request support from emergency services. When the police arrived, there was VICTIM Ezequiel IVAN LAVEZZI, who was injured and was being treated... Dr Agustini, who diagnosed a fractured shoulder blade and transferred him to Sanatorio Cantegril. It is unknown at the moment how the injury occurred, he was at a party."

Lavezzi left football back in 2019 following a three-year stint with Chinese side Hebei China Fortune. In 2003-2004, he started his career with Argentinian side Estudiantes. He also had stints with San Lorenzo, Napoli and PSG. He also made 51 appearances for Argentina between 2007-2016.

Three Ligue 1 titles with PSG and a Coppa Italia title with Napoli are among the top prizes won by him. Police has not confirmed if a player was indeed stabbed, an investigation is likely to taken place while the footballer undergoes treatment. (ANI)

