Paris, Jun 5 (AP) Former runner-up Sloane Stephens advanced to the fourth round of the French Open by beating 18th-seeded Karolina Muchova 6-3, 7-5.

Muchova had 23 winners compared to 22 for Stephens but the Czech player made 32 unforced errors to 25 for the unseeded American.

Stephens lost the final at Roland Garros in 2018 after winning her only Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open the year before.

She next faces either fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina or Barbora Krejcikova. They were playing their match on Court Philippe-Chatrier. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)