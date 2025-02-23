New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): As the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy unfolds, former Team India selector Sarandeep Singh has weighed in on the contest, firmly backing India as the favourites. With both nations boasting a rich history of cricketing rivalry, this encounter is expected to capture the attention of fans worldwide.

While speaking to ANI about India's strength, Sarandeep Singh highlighted the formidable batting lineup, emphasizing the excellent form of key players.

"India has always been the favourite in such matches. Shubman Gill scored a century in the first match, and Rohit Sharma is in very good form," he stated.

He further pointed out that India's batting depth extends till the end, with multiple match-winners capable of turning the game in their favour.

On the bowling front, Sarandeep lauded Mohammed Shami for his resilience and skill.

"Mohammed Shami is a phenomenal player and a fighter," he remarked.

Shami's presence is expected to be a significant factor in India's strategy against their arch-rivals.

In contrast, Sarandeep expressed concerns about Pakistan's top-order struggles.

"The openers of the Pakistan team are not playing well," he observed.

Pakistan's inconsistent batting performance in recent matches has raised questions about their ability to counter India's strong bowling attack.

Acknowledging the emotional intensity surrounding the fixture, Sarandeep described the India-Pakistan clash as nothing short of a battle.

"The match between India and Pakistan is like a war," he said, echoing the sentiments of millions of passionate fans on both sides of the border.

As the two teams take the field, the stakes remain high, with national pride and tournament progression on the line. While India enters the contest as the stronger side on paper, the unpredictable nature of cricket ensures that nothing can be taken for granted. Fans can expect a thrilling showdown as the arch-rivals go head-to-head in yet another chapter of their storied rivalry.

