New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Former India football team skipper Gouramangi Singh is "immensely proud" of wife Pushpanjali Potsangbam an Air India pilot who has airlifting stranded Indian Nationals and bringing them back home amid the coronavirus crisis.

"We're happy to do our part. I have done it through football which is something I have loved doing since my childhood. Now my wife is doing it through her profession. It's her passion," AIFF.com quoted Gouramangi as saying.

"One of the positives of the lockdown period was that most of us - footballers - got to spend time with their families. We generally stay out and travel a lot and our families make a lot of sacrifices for us. But this time, I am immensely proud that she is leading from the front," he added.

The former India central defender admitted that the situation can get worrying sometimes but the couple communicates through video calls and keep a positive outlook.

"It is not an ideal scenario. I would be lying if I say that I am not concerned or worried but it is an unprecedented situation and you can either remain upset or you can look at the positives," said Gouramangi

"Thanks to technology, we stay in touch through video calls, communicate regularly and keep a positive outlook," he added. (ANI)

