New Delhi [India] June 23 (ANI): Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth returns to court to lead India's charge at the US Open 2025 badminton tournament, which gets underway in Lowa on Tuesday, according to Olympics.com.

Srikanth will be keen to build on his runners-up result at the Malaysia Masters, where he became only the second man in history to ever make it to the final of a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament after beginning from the qualifying rounds.

Also Read | Olympic Day 2025: PV Sindhu Urges Citizens To Join 'Let's Move' Initiative on June 23.

In the first round of men's singles, 50th seed Srikanth, who is seeded eighth in the US Open, will play 77th-ranked Harry Huang of England.

World No. 34 Ayush Shetty is seeded fourth, while 37th-ranked Priyanshu Rajawat is seeded sixth at the US Open, other Indian badminton players include Tharun Mannepalli and Rithvik Sanjeevi.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Ilkay Gundogan Scores Brace As Manchester City Cruise Into Knockouts With 6-0 Win Over Al-Ain.

In the women's singles, 49th-ranked India's best player in the division is Aakarshi Kashyap, and 18-year-old Anmol Kharb, who is ranked 63rd.

Tanvi Sharma, Tanya Hemanth and Shriyanshi Valishetty will also feature in the women's singles for India. The women's doubles, on the other hand, has a sole Indian entry in eight seeds Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra.

In the men's doubles draw, third seeds Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi will spearhead the challenge for India. Meanwhile, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are the top seeds and the only Indian entry in the mixed doubles.

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto's best run on the BWF World tour this year came at the German Open, where they made it to the semi-finals.

US Open 2025: India badminton squad

Men's singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Ayush Shetty, Priyanshu Rajawat, Tharun Mannepalli, Rithvik Sanjeevi, Chirag Sen (Q), BM Rahul Bharadwaj (Q), Darshan Pujari (Q)

Women's singles: Aakarshi Kashyap, Anmol Kharb, Tanvi Sharma, Tanya Hemanth, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Ira Sharma (Q)

Men's doubles: Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, Dingku Singh Konthoujam-Amaan Mohammad, Abinash Mohanty-Ayush Pattanayak, Arjun Reddy Pochana-Gouse Shaik (Q), Sai Pavan Karri-Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj (Q), Rajain Abhimanyu-Randeep Singh (Q)

Women's doubles: Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)