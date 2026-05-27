Sports News | Former Zimbabwe Player Christopher Mpofu Backs Gujarat Diamonds to Shine in Big Cricket League

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Former Zimbabwe cricketer Christopher Mpofu has expressed his excitement about joining the Gujarat Diamonds for the upcoming season of the Big Cricket League.

According to a release, sharing his thoughts on being a part of the franchise, Mpofu said, "I am very excited to be a part of Gujarat Diamonds in the Big Cricket League. We will definitely try our best to win this tournament."

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Speaking about cricket development in Zimbabwe, Mpofu added, "I come from a place where cricket is still growing and developing. Our national team has achieved some wonderful moments in the past, but there is still a lot more to do for the growth of the sport."

The former Zimbabwe pacer also praised the initiative of the Big Cricket League and highlighted its contribution towards promoting cricket at different levels.

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"Events like the Big Cricket League are doing wonderful work in promoting the game, not only for professional cricketers but also for amateur players who are looking for opportunities to showcase their talent," he said.

The much-awaited Big Cricket League is scheduled to begin on June 3 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, while Gujarat Diamonds will play their opening match against Mumbai Marines on June 4 at 7 PM.

Christopher Mpofu has remained a popular figure not only for his performances on the field but also for his contributions off the field, inspiring young cricketers across different regions.

With a strong squad and experienced players in the lineup, Gujarat Diamonds will look to make a significant impact in the inaugural season of the Big Cricket League. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)