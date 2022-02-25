London, February 25: Formula 1 on Friday announced that they have cancelled September's Russian Grand Prix amid the Ukraine crisis. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Here’s How the Russian Attack on Ukraine Left an Impact on Sports.

"The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation," F1 in a statement said.

"On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances," the statement added.

F1 will likely try to fill the slot on the calendar with another race. On Thursday, German racing driver Sebastian Vettel has said he will not compete in Formula One's Russian Grand Prix this year amid the ongoing military operations of Russia in Ukraine. The four-time Formula One champion said he was "shocked" to see what is happening.

