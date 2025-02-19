London [UK], February 19 (ANI): Formula 1 made history at The O2 in London tonight with its first-ever season launch event, bringing together all 10 teams, 20 drivers, and Team Principals for an unforgettable night of motorsport and entertainment, as per F1 press release.

The sold-out event hosted more than 15,000 fans and marked the official start of the 2025 season while celebrating the sport's 75th anniversary in spectacular fashion.

The evening featured the highly anticipated unveiling of the 2025 liveries from Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Haas, Kick Sauber, McLaren, Mercedes, Racing Bulls, Red Bull, and Williams. Fans were treated to exclusive interviews with the biggest names in the sport, as Team Principals and drivers took to the stage to share their excitement for the upcoming season.

Adding to the theatre of the show, acclaimed comedian and actor Jack Whitehall hosted the event, keeping the crowd entertained with his signature wit and energy. Multi-platinum recording artist Machine Gun Kelly delivered a show-stopping performance, while country music star Kane Brown brought his distinct sound to the celebration. The night concluded with an electrifying performance by legendary British band Take That, who closed the show with their iconic hits Greatest Day and Rule The World.

Formula 1 is known for pushing the boundaries of innovation, and the show was no different, as the largest LED screen ever used at The O2 stretched across the width of the venue, while hidden beneath it was a garage-style door, which opened to introduce each team's drivers for the 2025 season. The cars were suspended up to eight metres in the air, and above that a flying LED screen, embedded with dynamic lighting effects, moved fluidly throughout the night telling each team's story and revealing each one in turn in an unforgettable sequence.

This world premiere event was brought to life by creative visionary Brian Burke of BrianBurkeCreative, alongside Stufish Entertainment Architects, DX7 Design, and production company 1826. Burke and his world-renowned team, who previously delivered the groundbreaking opening and closing ceremonies for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, ensured the night was nothing short of spectacular. Celebrities flocked to attend the unique event, with Idris Elba, Gordon Ramsay, and Jerry Bruckheimer spotted on the red carpet. They were joined by a host of other high-profile figures from the worlds of sport, entertainment, and fashion, all eager to witness the thrilling fusion of motorsport and live entertainment. With the 2025 season launched, all eyes now turn to the first Grand Prix of the year in Australia between 14-16 March, where the battle for the championship begins. If last night's energy was anything to go by, fans are in for an unforgettable season ahead. Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said, as quoted by an F1 press release, "Tonight was an amazing event and a huge success. As a sport we did something together that has never been done in the history of F1 before. We are always celebrating and respecting our incredible history while looking to the future to engage new fans around the globe. We had a packed O2 arena, passionate fans sharing their love and excitement for the sport here in person and watching around the world. We saw all the drivers and team principals on stage alongside great music and entertainment. We are now excited for the season ahead and what is set to be a great battle in the track for the ultimate prize in motorsport. Thanks to all our fans and the teams." (ANI)

