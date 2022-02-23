Barcelona [Spain], February 23 (ANI): Haas officially unveiled their 2022 challenger, the VF-22, in the Barcelona pit lane ahead of the first day of pre-season running.

The squad that finished 10th in last year's constructors' championship hope to fare better in 2022, having spent all of last season's time and resources on the development of their VF-22.

Haas have retained their driver line-up of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, who made their F1 debuts last season.

Mazepin took the car for its first spin at Barcelona in a shakedown on Monday to kick off the team's pre-season programme, and was set to take the wheel first on Wednesday before Schumacher took over in the afternoon.

The pair will alternate duties throughout the three days of running that ends on Friday. Team Principal Guenther Steiner has challenged the drivers to "fight for points" as the team hope to jump up the order in this new era of F1. (ANI)

