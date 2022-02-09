London [UK], February 9 (ANI): McLaren Racing and Lando Norris on Wednesday agreed to further extend their partnership through to the end of 2025, building on the strong five-year relationship between McLaren F1 Team and its British driver.

McLaren announced at last year's Monaco Grand Prix that it had exercised its option to extend Lando's contract for multiple years, and in a sign of mutual confidence, the team and Lando have now committed to a new four-year agreement, beginning in 2022.

Lando and McLaren Racing began their relationship in 2017 when, at the age of 17, Lando impressed during testing in the MCL32 in Hungary, as part of his reward for winning the McLaren Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award.

He then fulfilled the role of test and reserve driver in 2017 and 2018, before being signed by the team to a full-time seat in 2019. Lando finished 11th in his debut season, ninth in 2020 with his first podium, and sixth last season with four podiums and his first pole position.

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 driver in an official release said: "Teams are about people, and I love the people and feel at home at McLaren. I have grown up in this team and I'm part of this journey we're all on. Last season was another great step, both in my career and the team's performance, and I see and feel all the work, investment, and commitment for the team to be in a position to challenge for wins and titles in the future."

"This all gives me huge confidence looking forward, so it was a natural decision to extend our relationship for the next few years," he added. (ANI)

