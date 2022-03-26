Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], March 26 (ANI): Formula 1 and the FIA on Saturday confirmed that following discussions with all the teams and drivers, the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will continue as scheduled.

Following an attack on an oil depot close to the Jeddah circuit on Friday, there has been extensive discussion between all stakeholders, the Saudi government authorities and security agencies who have given full and detailed assurances that the event is secure.

"It has been agreed with all stakeholders to maintain a clear and open dialogue throughout the event and for the future," F1 in a statement added.

Earlier on Friday, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc repeated his timesheet-topping efforts of FP1 by setting the fastest lap of the second practice session for this weekend's FIA Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, beating the world champion Max Verstappen by a little over a tenth of a second.

The Monegasque, who went quickest in opening practice at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, clocked a 1m 30.074s to finish 0.140s clear of Red Bull's Verstappen.

But with 20 minutes to go, Leclerc hit the wall at Turn 4 and then backed off before limping back to the pits to allow his team to inspect his F1-75. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who failed to score in Bahrain because of a fuel pressure issue that struck both Red Bull drivers, was second quickest.

Valtteri Bottas was a very impressive third for Alfa Romeo, ahead of the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, the top four separated by just over three-tenths of a second. (ANI)

