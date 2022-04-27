New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): A team of 40 deaflympians from various sporting disciplines visited the National War Memorial to pay tribute to the martyrs and gain inspiration from a glorious war history scripted by brave soldiers of the armed forces, before leaving for Brazil for the upcoming 24th Summer Deaflympics.

India's largest playing contingent of 65 Deaflympians from across 11 sports disciplines will travel to Brazil for the event.

The National War Memorial being a monument dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces that holds a long tradition of unflinching, loyalty, valour and sacrifice in the line of duty is located next to the India Gate as a heritage site among the common people.

Remarkably, the team showed deep interest in paying tribute to the martyrs and forming a team of two, they paid homage to the brave soldiers who laid their lives during the Kargil war and Galwan Valley war whose names were etched on the circle of the sacrifice of the monument.

Reading the citations inscribed at the monument about the various wars, the athletes from different disciplines like Badminton, Swimming, Wrestling, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Athletics etc. were enthralled and excited to learn about how our 'jawans' made the supreme sacrifices for the beloved country.

Meanwhile, the athletes were very inquisitive about the existence of the memorial and to which, their Official Interpreter explained them in sign language about how the memorial was conceptualised and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019 with its structure being built in the form of four chakras signifying different values of armed forces. (ANI)

