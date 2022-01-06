New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Four games involving the Indian hockey teams, including the men's side's historic Olympic bronze medal-winning contest in Tokyo, have been nominated by the world body (FIH) for the Favourite Match of the Year 2021.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is conducting a poll to give fans a chance to vote for their favourite match of last year.

The India men's team scripted history at the Tokyo Games beating Germany 5-4 in a thrilling contest to win bronze after 41 years. That match has been short-listed for the award.

Besides, two matches involving the Indian women's team have also found nominations for the award.

The matches involving the women's side which have been selected are India's 1-0 upset win over world number 2 Australia in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics and the team's heartbreaking 3-4 loss to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off.

The other game involving India, which has been short-listed, is the junior team's brave performance against France in the FIH Men's Junior World Cup opener last year, which it lost 4-5.

The voting will be closed on January 10 and the winners will be announced on subsequent days.

