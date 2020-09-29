London [UK], September 29 (ANI): Arsenal on Tuesday announced that Fran Stenson has extended her stay at the club after signing a new contract.

"We are delighted to confirm that goalkeeper Fran Stenson has signed a new contract, committing her future to Arsenal," the club said in a statement.

Stenson joined Arsenal from Manchester City in August 2019, and spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers. She featured nine times for Blackburn during her loan spell and despite the season being cut short, was voted Blackburn Rovers Young Player of the Season.

Returning to the club this term, Stenson will compete with goalkeepers Manuela Zinsberger and Lydia Williams. She is an England international too, having represented her country at U15, U16, U17, U18 and U19 level.

After putting pen to paper on a new contract, Stenson said that "it is a dream come true" for her.

"I am so pleased to have committed my future to the club. I have always wanted to play for Arsenal, so it is a dream come true. I am so happy to cement my future here," the club's official website quoted Stenson as saying.

Head coach Joe Montemurro said: "This is a really important signing for us. We believe that Fran could be one of the best goalkeepers in England and for the national team. She is an important part of our process going forward and it is really exciting that a player of development and that level has committed herself to Arsenal. We are privileged to be part of her development to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world." (ANI)

