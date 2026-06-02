Sports News | French Open 2026: Arnaldi Stuns Tiafoe in Five-set Epic to Reach Maiden Grand Slam QFs

Paris [France], June 2 (ANI): Matteo Arnaldi produced a remarkable comeback to defeat Frances Tiafoe in a thrilling five-set battle at Roland Garros on Monday, booking a place in his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

The 25-year-old Italian triumphed 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 after five hours and 26 minutes of intense action.

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Arnaldi appeared on the brink of elimination when he fell 1-4 behind in the fourth set, trailing by two breaks. He was also just two points from defeat on two occasions while Tiafoe served at 5-4, first at 30-0 and later at deuce.

However, Arnaldi showcased exceptional resilience and composure under pressure, clawing his way back to force a tie-break, which he won convincingly to level the match. Buoyed by that turnaround, he carried the momentum into the decider, breaking Tiafoe twice to complete a stunning fightback and secure the biggest victory of his career.

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Arnaldi's path to the Roland Garros quarter-finals has been nothing short of gruelling. The Italian has spent a staggering 17 hours and 42 minutes on court across his five matches, the longest journey to a Grand Slam quarter-final since the ATP Tour began tracking match durations in 1991. His total surpasses the previous record by one hour and 58 minutes, underlining the extraordinary physical and mental effort behind his breakthrough run in Paris.

With Arnaldi, Berrettini and also Flavio Cobolli in the last eight, it's the first time in Grand Slam history that three Italian men have reached the last eight at the same event.

"I always dreamed of playing a match at Roland Garros at night. This battle against Frances, at one point, wasn't tennis, it was something else. You were just playing with everything you had. There had to be a winner tonight, and fortunately, it was me. This is definitely the best match I ever played," Arnaldi said as per the ATP Tour website. (ANI)

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