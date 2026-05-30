Sports News | French Open 2026: Yuki Bhambri Exits Men's Doubles, Stays Alive in Mixed Doubles

Paris [France], May 30 (ANI): India's Yuki Bhambri and New Zealand's Michael Venus bowed out of the men's doubles event at the French Open 2026 after suffering a straight-sets defeat in the second round at Roland Garros on Friday.

The Indo-Kiwi pair went down 6-3, 6-4 to the fifth-seeded Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in a contest lasting one hour and 20 minutes, as per Olympics.com.

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Bolelli and Vavassori, both Olympians, seized control with a crucial break in the fourth game of the opening set before striking again in the seventh game of the second set to book their place in the third round.

Bhambri remains in contention at the French Open 2026 in the mixed doubles event after advancing past the opening round alongside Alexandra Panova.

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The pair will next face fourth seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski in the second round.

Later in the day, Indian tennis player N Sriram Balaji and Marcelo Demoliner of Brazil beat Germans Mark Wallner and Jakob Schnaitter 7-5, 6-2 in their men's doubles second round match.

The Indo-Brazilian duo secured a crucial break in the 11th game of the opening set before holding serve to clinch the set. R. Balaji and Marcelo Demoliner then dominated the second set, breaking the German pair twice in the first and seventh games to seal the match in an hour and 27 minutes.

There is no Indian representation in the singles main draw after Karman Thandi failed to make it past the qualifiers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)