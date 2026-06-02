Sports News | French Open: Auger-Aliassime Becomes 1st Canadian Man to Reach All Four Slam QFs After Cruising Past Tabilo

Paris [France], June 2 (ANI): Felix Auger-Aliassime broke new ground at Roland Garros on Monday night, powering into his first quarter-final in Paris and etching his name into the record books.

The fourth seed delivered a commanding performance to defeat Alejandro Tabilo 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 in two hours and six minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier, sealing a clinical straight-sets victory.

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With the win, Auger-Aliassime became the first Canadian man in history to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slam tournaments, underlining his consistency on the biggest stages.

Having previously fallen in the fourth round in Paris in 2022 and 2024, the 25-year-old has now advanced to his fifth Grand Slam quarter-final, becoming only the fourth man born in the 2000s to reach that milestone, alongside Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton.

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Following Juan Manuel Cerundolo's second-round upset of an ailing World No. 1 Sinner, Auger-Aliassime is the highest-ranked player left in the top half of the draw. By improving to 2-0 in his ATP Head2Head series with Tabilo, Auger-Aliassime set a quarter-final clash with Flavio Cobolli.

Cobolli dropped his first set of the tournament earlier on Monday, but held firm for a 6-2, 6-3, 6-7(3), 7-6(5) win over Zachary Svajda.

'I'm so happy. It's a childhood dream to even play here. I came here for the first time when I was maybe 12, and it's always been a dream to play here. I'm not French... But I feel at home. Thank you to everyone," Auger-Aliassime said as per the ATP Tour website. (ANI)

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