Paris [France], October 29 (ANI): Ace Indian men's pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy kept India's campaign alive at the French Open 2022 badminton competition on Saturday, as they sailed into the men's doubles championship match.

In the quarterfinals, the Indian badminton team defeated the top seeds from Japan, Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi. In the semifinals, they defeated Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho of South Korea by a score of 21-18, 21-14.

The seventh-seeded team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will play either the English pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy or the Chinese Taipei pair of Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in their second-ever BWF Super 750 final together.

Intriguingly, the first instance occurred at the 2019 French Open, where the Indian team lost the title match to Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

After winning the Super 500 India Open earlier this year, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who are pursuing their second BWF World Tour of the year, were the early aggressors and sought to test the South Korean team's defensive prowess right away.

The Indian badminton players' aggressive strategy paid off as they maintained a lead throughout the match and went on to win it.

In an effort to disrupt the Indian pair's momentum in the second game, Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho, who recently advanced to the final of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament, attempted to engage them in longer rallies. The Indian pair is currently ranked No. 8 in the world in men's doubles badminton.

The Indians won the match in 45 minutes despite the South Korean combo finding little success because to Chirag Shetty's masterful control of the net and front-court area. (ANI)

