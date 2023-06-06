Paris [France], June 6 (ANI): The world No 9, Daria Kasatkina has expressed her disappointment at the French crowd after she was booed off the court following her defeat to Elina Svitolina on June 4 at the French Open, reported Sky Sports.

"Leaving Paris with a very bitter feeling, All these days, after every match I've played in Paris I always appreciate and thank the crowd for their support and being there for the players. But yesterday I was booed for just being respectful of my opponent's position not to shake hands." Kasatkina tweeted after the incident.

https://twitter.com/DKasatkina/status/1665612354015449090?s=20

Kasatkina was aware of Ukrainian players' stance of not shaking hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents at the end of matches. Before walking to her chair she gave her Ukrainian opponent, Svitolina a thumbs-up, which was reciprocated.

Some of the fans at court Suzanne Lenglen responded to Kasatkina's actions by booing her as she walked off the court.

"Me and Elina showed respect to each other after a tough match but leaving the court like that was the worse part of yesterday. Be better, love each other. Don't spread hate. Try to make this world better. I will love RG no matter what, always and forever. See u next year." The Russian further tweeted.

Kasatkina has been one of the most vocal Russian athletes that have spoken publicly against the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This has provoked a strong negative reaction in her home country. (ANI)

