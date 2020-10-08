Paris [France], October 8 (ANI): World number one Novak Djokovic defeated Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta to reach the 10th Roland Garros semi-final on Wednesday.

Despite dropping the first set, Serbian outclassed 17th seed Busta 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last four of a major for the 38th time.

Djokovic looked flat and had to save break points early in the second set before raising his game at the important moment to win the next two sets.

Djokovic will next face reigning Nitto ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, who ousted Hamburg European Open champion Andrey Rublev in straight sets. (ANI)

