Sports News | French Open: Kostyuk Stuns 4-time Champion Swiatek to Reach QFs

Paris [France], May 31 (ANI): Marta Kostyuk, the world number 15 and two-time WTA-level titlist, stunned former world number one and four-time champion Iga Swiatek, registering her first-ever French Open quarterfinal appearance on Sunday.

Kostyuk outclassed Swiatek 7-5, 6-1, which extended her win streak on clay surface to 16 matches this season, and she is the second women's player after Justine Henin in 2005, since the start of the WTA Rankings, to notch as many victories, as per the French Open's official website.

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Kostyuk had failed to take a set in the past four matches against Swiatek. The Ukrainian tennis player put an end to Swiatek's hopes, with her wait for the first clay court in two years delayed even further. A brand new, first-time women's champion will be crowned at the French Open.

The 15th seed, who secured titles in Madrid and Rouen heading into the tournament, will play either Elina Svitolina or Swiss Belinda Bencic for her spot in the semifinal.

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Earlier, defending champion Coco Gauff's title defence met a heartbreaking end in the third round, as the American succumbed to Anastasia Potapova in a three-set upset on Saturday.

Potapova, who was barely in the top 100 at the start of April, claimed the biggest win of her career in two hours and 39 minutes. The 28th seed sealed the win 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-4, with the help of 29 winners, including 16 coming through the backhand. She registered her third win against the American in five outings. (ANI)

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