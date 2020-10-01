Paris [France], October 1 (ANI): World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic progressed to the third round of the French Open after defeating Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 here on Thursday.

The Serbian tennis star recorded his 70th win French open with an easy victory in a match that lasted for 83 minutes.

Djokovic is now tied in second place with Roger Federer on the list of most matches won at the tournament, behind Rafael Nadal, who leads the men with 95 victories on Parisian clay.

The Serbian will next lock horns with Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia.

On Wednesday, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round of the French Open after defeating American player Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3.

Also, American tennis player Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open due to an Achilles injury. (ANI)

