Paris [France], October 3 (ANI): Tunisian professional tennis player Ons Jabeur on Saturday created history as she became the first Arab woman to advance to the fourth round of the French Open.

Jabeur displayed a gutsy 7-6(9) 2-6 6-3 performance to overtake No. 8 Sabalenka and reached her first Round 16 in Paris.

Also Read | MI vs SRH IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

On Friday, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal had advanced to the fourth round of the French Open after defeating Italy's Stefano Travaglia 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.

Nadal dominated the first and third set and wrapped the match that lasted for 95 minutes quite comfortably. The defending champion will next horns with American tennis player Sebastian Korda on Sunday.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Edinson Cavani In Talks With Red Devils For Possible Move.

Also, American tennis player Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open due to an Achilles injury. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)