Paris [France], October 29 (ANI): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty edged out another Indian duo to cruise into the quarter-finals of the men's doubles in the ongoing French Open here at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin on Thursday.

Battling it out at Court 2, Rankireddy and Shetty defeated compatriots M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 15-21, 21-10, 21-9 in 58 minutes.

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

In another late-night encounter, Sourabh Verma bowed out after losing to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 12-21, 9-21 in just 37 minutes. The Japenese was in control of the tie from the word go as he dominated and cruised into the next round with ease.

Earlier, India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Danish badminton player Line Christophersen in straight sets to move into the third round of the women's singles event by winning 21-19, 21-9.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

Lakshya Sen also entered into the third round of the ongoing tournament after defeating Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 21-17, 21-13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)