Sports News | French Open: World No. 1 Sabalenka Overcomes Osaka to Advance into QFs

Paris [France], June 2 (ANI): Aryna Sabalenka overcame Naomi Osaka in a compelling fourth-round clash at Roland Garros, securing a 7-5, 6-3 victory to book her place in the quarter-finals.

The win marked Sabalenka's third triumph over Osaka this season, underlining her recent dominance in the rivalry.

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With the result, the world No. 1 advanced to her 14th consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final, extending her impressive streak.

The only remaining player in the draw to have contested a Grand Slam final, Sabalenka, will bring a clear edge in experience into the next round. She will face 25th seed Diana Shnaider, who reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a three-set victory over 19th seed Madison Keys.

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Osaka made the brighter start, winning the opening two games as Sabalenka struggled to find her rhythm. A series of unforced errors, including a double fault on a break point, handed the early initiative to the Japanese star.

However, Sabalenka responded quickly, finding her range with a pair of clean forehand winners to break back and restore parity.

From there, the top seed settled into control, holding serve with authority and not facing another break point for the remainder of the match as she closed out a composed victory.

"I'm not really overthinking. I was able to kind of, like, separate myself from what's going on this year at the Roland Garros. I have been around. Anything can happen. That's tennis. That's sport, you know? I'm just trying, once again, you know, to be focused on myself and make sure that when I'm there competing, I'm bringing my best level that I have, and I'm there, I'm fighting, and you know, I'm doing everything I can to get this trophy," Sabalenka said as per the WTA website. (ANI)

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