Sports News | French President Macron Meets National Team Ahead of Departure for FIFA WC

Paris [France], June 3 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron met the French national football team before their departure to the United States for the FIFA World Cup, and also met the country's women's football team.

The official handle of the French Football Federation posted on X, "French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron visited the country's national football team ahead of their departure for the World Cup. France are one of the favourites going into the competition. This will be the final major tournament for head coach Didier Deschamps, after 14 years in charge of the national team."

Also Read | How to Buy India vs Afghanistan 2026 Test Match Tickets Online.

https://x.com/equipedefrance/status/2061889514260283534

France is part of Group I in the tournament alongside Senegal, Iraq and Norway and will be starting their campaign against Senegal from June 16 in New Jersey.

Also Read | Who Is Tim Payne? Know All About New Zealand Footballer Famous After Viral Campaign Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The two-time champions have had a fine record since the past three tournaments, finishing in the quarterfinals in the 2014 edition, lifting the title in 2018 for the second time, and finishing as runners-up to Argentina in the most recent edition in 2022.

*France's World Cup squad-GoalkeepersMike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba

-DefendersLucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano

-MidfieldersN'Golo Kante, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery

-ForwardsMaghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)