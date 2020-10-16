Montpellier (France), Oct 16 (AP) French soccer club Montpellier reported 12 positive tests for COVID-19 among its players and staff on Friday.

Montpellier said eight players and four staff members have now been isolated according to protocols in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Dance Performance: Rajasthan Royals Pacer Jofra Archer Comes Up With a Funny Response to RCB Captain's Impromptu Dance Before RCB vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Match.

The club did not comment on the implications for its game away to Monaco on Sunday afternoon.

Montpellier is fifth in the 20-team Ligue 1, one place ahead of Monaco on goal difference.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Resumes Training After Recovering From COVID-19, Likely to Feature in Serie A 2020-21 Milan Derby (See Pic).

The first-team squad was tested on Thursday and new tests were being taken early Friday, the club said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)