Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Freya Thakkar on Knighthood secured the top position with 0 penalties in 91.50 seconds in the 80 cm category and in the 1.10-metre category, Jai Singh dominated with a time of 33.22 seconds with 0 penalties at the iconic Mahalaxmi ground.

The competition saw around 15 participants compete for the top spot in different categories to test and practise their skills in the upcoming national and international competitions. This event showcases equestrian excellence, where talented riders and their majestic horses display remarkable precision, agility, and teamwork while navigating demanding courses, skill, speed, and synergy between riders and their horses. The day featured two competitive categories - 80 cm and 1.10 m.

In the 80 cm Category, Freya Thakkar on Knighthood secured the top position with 0 penalties in 91.50 seconds followed by Rehaan Shah on Theo finished second with a time of 77.04 seconds and 4 penalties and third position was secured by Jethu Sing on Mount Mckinley, clocking 77.74 seconds with 4 penalties.

In the 1.10 Meter Category, Jai Singh dominated the category, taking first place on Carna with a time of 33.22 seconds with 0 penalties, and second place on Major with a time of 37.84 seconds and no penalties. Freya Deshmane on Reinroe Adare Acrobat claimed third place with 0 penalties in 39.69 seconds.

After winning Freya said, "Winning my first gold medal is a proud moment, especially after previous bronze and silver finishes. Equestrian sport requires a deep bond with your horse, and I'm grateful to Knighthood for trusting me. This competition was key in preparing for the Junior Nationals in Delhi next week. I sincerely thank my coach, Bob Sir, and ARC Club for their world-class facilities and support, which help us excel at national and international levels. ARC truly nurtures talent and inspires more young athletes to pursue this incredible sport."

Show Jumping 80 cms

Ranking - Name of the rider (Time Taken/penalty) Horse Name

Freya Thakkar (91.50/0) on Knighthood

Rehaan Shah (77.04/4) on Theo

Jethu Singh (77.74/4) on Mount McKinley

Show Jumping 1.10 Metre

Ranking - Name of the rider (Time Taken/penalty) Horse Name

Jai Singh (33.22/0) on Carna

Jai Singh (37.84/0) on Major

Freya Deshmane (39.69/0) on Reinroe Adare Acrobat. (ANI)

