Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Friday announced the launch of the third edition of e-ISL, its esports venture in collaboration with FCTM and strategic partners. The e-ISL champion will get the opportunity to represent the league at the prestigious FC Pro World Championship Play-Ins. E-ISL Season 3 promises to redefine the gaming landscape by blending the passion for football with the excitement of esports.

Given the success and fan followership in its previous editions, eISL league and playoff matches will be available live for fans for the first time in its history.

The Qualifiers will be across 11 cities. This is happening to celebrate eSports and Football nationwide.

The new season of Indian Super League's official football esports tournament is set to kick off on February 17th in Guwahati & Kochi, with qualifiers across all ISL clubs' cities excluding Mumbai, who have already signed their e-athlete for the season. The entire season will be offline, right from city qualifiers to the league stage to the playoff. The League stage and Playoffs will be held in Mumbai in April 2024. The league will be played in a 1v1 format this season.

A first in e-ISL history, winners from each city will represent their respective home ISL club team to compete in the league. There are no player retentions for the upcoming season. The qualifier cities are - Guwahati, Delhi, Kochi, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bhubaneshwar, Goa, Chennai and Bengaluru.

FSDL Spokesperson said, "We are excited to be back with the third season of e-ISL. A season of many firsts, this edition promises to be yet another engaging and thrilling tournament, picking up from the success of its previous two seasons. The growth and potential of eSports has been acknowledged across the world and at FSDL, we are delighted to continue engaging with our young football and gaming fans to accelerate its followership and participation in the country." (ANI)

