Ahmedabad, Mar 31 (PTI) Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad cracked a blistering 92 to power Chennai Super Kings to 178/7 against defending champions Gujarat Titans in the IPL opener here on Friday.

Sent to bat, opener Gaikwad smashed 92 off 50 balls even though wickets fell at regular interval at the other end.

CSK looked on course for a 180 plus total but the GT bowlers bowled well to stem the momentum.

For the Titans, spinner Rashid Khan (2/26) and pacers Mohammed Shami (2/29) and Alzarri Joseph (2/33) picked two wickets each.

Brief Scores: 178 for 7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 92; Moeen Ali 23; Rashid Khan 2/26, Mohammed Shami 2/29, Alzarri Joseph 2/33)

